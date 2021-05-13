Drake to be honoured with Artist of the Decade Award at 2021 BBMA show

Billboard announced to present the Artist of the Decade Award to Canadian singer and rapper Drake at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards being held this month.

The 34-year-old will receive the award thanks to his worldwide success with his stunning “activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally," revealed Billboard.

Drake is the most awarded artist in the BBMA‘s history with 27 awards. He is all poised to break his own record at this year's awards ceremony with more awards coming his way. He is prominent among artists with eight No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Not just that, his albums also won him acclaim with nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

Drake is the only solo male artist who stayed 50 career weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with a record 232 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and with 45 of the songs being top 10s.

Hosted by American singer Nick Jonas, the Billboard Music Awards show will air live Sunday, May 23, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

American pop icon Taylor Swift follows Drake in second place, with five No. 1s on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 during the decade, revealed the Billboard.

According to the lineup released by Billboard, other artists on the coveted list include Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Post Malone.

Earlier recipients of the prestigious award are Eminem, who won for the 2000s, and Mariah Carey, the champion for the 1990s.