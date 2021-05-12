Ellen DeGeneres Show comes to an end

Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show after 19 years, according to reports on Wednesday.

The famous host will discuss the decision on Thursday's show with guest Oprah Winfrey.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres said in the interview.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” debuted in 2003 and has won more than 60 Emmy awards.

Last year, three top producers exited the show and DeGeneres apologized after reports of a toxic work environment, promising “a new chapter.” Reuters