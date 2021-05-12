Sonu Sood addresses the dire need to source oxygen locally amid covid-19

Indian actor Sonu Sood recently shed light on his growing desire to bring oxygen manufacturing straight to India.

The actor got candid during his interview with ANI and admitted, “We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people.”

“However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19.”

“Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don't lose more lives.”