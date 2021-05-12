Miley Cyrus reminisces over Liam Hemsworth romance with ‘Malibu’ song tribute

Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus recently took to social media and posted a Malibu song tribute to her past flame Liam Hemsworth.

She Instagram post included a video of Miley recording the track and a caption that read, “Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu. A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much.”

“That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio.”

