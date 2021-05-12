close
Wed May 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 12, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 12, 2021
Miley Cyrus reminisces over Liam Hemsworth romance with ‘Malibu’ song tribute

Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus recently took to social media and posted a Malibu song tribute to her past flame Liam Hemsworth.

She Instagram post included a video of Miley recording the track and a caption that read, “Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu. A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much.”

“That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio.”

Check it out below:


