Sydney Chase appoints lawyer amid Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Tristan Thompson's side girl Sydney Chase has decided to appoint high-profile lawyer Gloria Allred after the NBA star accused her of being a “liar”.

The 23-year-old is fighting against the basketball star’s claim that she “lied” about their allegedly months-long relationship behind his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s back.

Following the revelation of Tristan cheating on the Good American founder, the 30-year-old hired a legal team and sent a cease-and-desist notice saying that Sydney made “numerous false and defamatory statements”.

Allred said in a statement to Page Six, “Our client, Sydney Chase, is outraged at what she regards as false statements that have been made about her in the media by Tristan Thompson’s representatives.

“She has retained my law firm, Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, to represent her and to conduct a full investigation which she believes will substantiate the relationship between her and Tristan Thompson.”

The legal expert continued: “Mr. Thompson’s representatives have challenged her to reveal evidence of their relationship. We would be willing to share evidence that Sydney has given us, provided that Mr. Thompson will make himself available in person to answer my questions and provide us with documents that we request.

“If Mr. Thompson has nothing to hide, then we would expect that he will make himself available for questioning by me and that he will voluntarily provide the documents. Sydney would be willing to be present at this meeting to answer questions and provide documents.

“Khloé Kardashian is welcome to attend. We believe that the truth will emerge through this process. When we conclude our investigation, we will then advise Sydney regarding her legal options.”