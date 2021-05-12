Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage to crumble as courtship was 'way too short'

Prince Andrew’s former love interest Lady Victoria Hervey believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage will not last because their courtship was “way too short”.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had moved too fast in their relationship.

"I think Harry and Meghan's courtship was way too short.

"I just don't see it lasting.

"I remember just before their wedding, I thought, 'They'll get married, have a few kids... And she will end up wanting to be in America'."

"They were always travelling somewhere.

"They moved too fast.

"That's why Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship is so successful - they were together for such a long time before getting married."