Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all left public in 'shock' over monarchy's workings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey saw some shocking claims and is thought to have changed the public's sentiments about the monarchy.

CEO of Republic, an organisation which voices for the abolishing of the monarchy, Graham Smith said that since the interview the public's sentiments in the way the monarchy is run may have changed.

"I think there has been a much sharper contrast between the Queen and Prince Philip on one hand who represent the old monarchy and what people think about as the monarchy.

"And the rest of them who just do not have that kind of persona and reputation, that don't enjoy that kind of respect.

"I think that the stories that came out of the interview have helped sharpen that divide.

"It will get a lot of people thinking about what happens next when the Queen dies."

"As this is royal on royal as it were, this has thrown up a whole lot of information and insight into the Monarchy that people have never had before.

"They [the public] are probably slightly shocked about the way in which the Palace is run and the divisions within the household."

He added: "I think that [Oprah interview] has done significant damage to them."