Wed May 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 12, 2021

Which royal family member will Harry, Meghan honour through daughter's name?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 12, 2021

Rumours are spiraling out of control regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter’s as the latter's pregnancy nears its end.

Following the tragic demise of Prince Philip, UK gambling site Ladbrokes is predicting that the baby name Philippa is growing popular as many speculate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honouring the recently-departed royal family member with their daughter’s name.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said, per People: "The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we've been forced to trim the odds again that it's the name for Harry and Meghan's daughter.”

If Harry and Meghan decided to honour the Duke of Edinburgh, they will be following in the steps of Harry’s cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall who also gave their newborn sons the middle name of Philip.

Moreover, the predictions for the name Diana after Harry’s late mother Princess Diana are also escalating, after Queen Elizabeth whose name is currently in the lead.

