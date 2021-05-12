Kim Kardashian gets honoured by PETA by getting a cow named after her

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian earned a special honour from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) owing to her dairy-free diet.

This year on Mother’s Day, PETA decided to appreciate the billionaire supermodel by naming a cow after her.

The animal rights advocate’s India branch tweeted on Saturday: “For mothers day, PETA India names rescued mother cow ‘Kim Kowdashian’ after reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Thanks for promoting a dairy-free diet @KimKardashian!”

A photo was also attached with the tweet of the cow, which was described on PETA’s website as having “striking eyes and long, dark eyelashes.”



PETA added that they wanted to “thank the mother of four for showing compassion to mums of all species by promoting a dairy-free diet to her more than 200 million followers.”