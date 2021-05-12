Scarlett Johansson to get Generation Award as recognition of long on-screen years

American actress Scarlett Johansson is one of the most known faces associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress is going to be honoured with the Generation Award in acknowledgement of her long association with the superhero series studios.

MTV announced on Tuesday [May 11] that the 36-year-old actress will be presented with the Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards.



The awards will take place this Sunday, May 16th.

Previous recipients of the Generation Award include her fellow Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt, as well as other A-listers like Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon and more.

Starting her journey in 2010, Scarlett Johansson first appeared as the Avenger back in Iron Man 2. She kept on appearing in all four Avengers films, both Captain America sequels, and the upcoming Black Widow solo film.

In 2019, Johansson was nominated for two Academy Awards - Best Actress in a Leading Role for her turn in Marriage Story, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit.

In addition to the Generation Award, Johansson has received six MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations over the years, winning the golden popcorn statue for "Best Fight" in 2013 for her work in The Avengers.

Johansson won a BAFTA in 2004 for her performance in Lost in Translation. She also lifted a Tony in 2010 for her role in A View From the Bridge.

Scarlett Johansson's upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow is set to premiere on July 9.

Hosted by Leslie Jones, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will begin at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, May 16.



Check out the full list of this year's nominees below.

Best Movie

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Best Show

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

Best Performance in a Movie

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Best Performance in a Show

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Best Hero

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Best Kiss

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Best Comedic Performance

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Best Villain

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Breakthrough Performance

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Best Fight

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Best Frightened Performance

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

Best Duo