Royal fans think Queen Elizabeth is unwell

Royal fans are speculating that Queen Elizabeth was "unwell" during her speech to the parliament.

The British monarch on Tuesday opened the parliament for its next session where she also delivered a speech.

After watching Queen's speech, some royal fans have noticed that the British monarch was "sniffling a lot".

According to the local media, the Queen had appeared in House of Lords to lead the State Opening.

Commenting on her video, some social media users said she paused a few times to sniff.

The Queen husband's Prince Philip died at the age of 99 last month. The British monarch celebrated her 95th birthday days after losing her husband.