close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 11, 2021

Royal fans think Queen Elizabeth is unwell

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 11, 2021

Royal fans are speculating that Queen Elizabeth was "unwell" during her speech to the parliament.

The British monarch on Tuesday opened the parliament for its next session where she also delivered a speech.

After watching Queen's speech, some royal fans have noticed that the British monarch was "sniffling a lot".

According to the local media, the Queen had appeared in House of Lords to lead the State Opening.

Commenting on her video, some social media users said she paused a few times to sniff.

The Queen husband's Prince Philip died at the age of 99 last month. The British monarch celebrated her 95th birthday days after losing her husband. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment