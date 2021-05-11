close
Tue May 11, 2021
May 11, 2021

Britney Spears admits to copying Reese Witherspoon

Tue, May 11, 2021

Britney Spears has admitted to copying   Reese Witherspoon as she shared a collection of her 2000s outfits in a montage on Instagram.

The singer posted the throwback montage with a caption in which she said  she used to copy "Friends" actress Reese Witherspoon .

"Bringing it back to the 2000s when everything was simpler before social media !!!! Should I bring these outfits back," she wrote and added, "PS I copied Reese Witherspoon."


