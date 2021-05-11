Britney Spears admits to copying Reese Witherspoon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Britney Spears has admitted to copying Reese Witherspoon as she shared a collection of her 2000s outfits in a montage on Instagram.
The singer posted the throwback montage with a caption in which she said she used to copy "Friends" actress Reese Witherspoon .
"Bringing it back to the 2000s when everything was simpler before social media !!!! Should I bring these outfits back," she wrote and added, "PS I copied Reese Witherspoon."