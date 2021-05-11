Queen opens new session of Parliament with Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II opened the new session of the British Parliament with heir Prince Charles on Tuesday in Westminster.



The Royal Family shared photos of the Queen on its official Instagram handle and wrote “Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, opened a new session of Parliament this morning”.

“Steeped in tradition, the State Opening brings together all three parts of Parliament: the House of Commons, the House of Lords and the Monarch”.

The speech was not drafted by the Queen, but by the Government, outlining policies and proposed future legislation.

This was the 67th occasion on which The Queen has opened Parliament.