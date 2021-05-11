Prince Charles to become king sooner than expected?

Prince Charles’ may become king sooner than expected as the Queen may be thinking about “accelerating the process”.

According to biographer Robert Jobson, Prince Philip’s death has left the Queen to consider speeding up the process since the Prince of Wales is first in line to the throne.

"Charles becoming a regent was certainly in the mind of the Queen.

"But whether or not he does, the bottom line is he's now the patriarch of the family.

"He is the man who will carry out the state visits when they start happening again.

"Effectively there won't be state visits because he's only the Prince of Wales."

"But really now they are the state visits."