Prince Charles shares how there's 'an empty seat' after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles shared how there is now "an empty seat" at the dinner table since the death of his late father Prince Philip.

In a video message made for a virtual Iftaar, the time when Muslims break their fast in Ramadan, the Prince of Wales shared how the Covid-19 pandemic caused devastation across the globe.

He added that he himself now has “an empty seat” during dinner, referring to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

“This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table.”

He added: “The last year I know has been deeply challenging for us all, and I am only too aware of the impact of the pandemic on the Muslim community.

“This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table and friends will no longer be able to share the celebratory hug after Eid prayers.

“I can only say how deeply saddened I am by this tragic situation and how my heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones.”