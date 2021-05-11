close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 11, 2021

Seth Rogen severs ties with James Franco after sexual misconduct allegations?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 11, 2021

Hollywood star and famed comedian Seth Rogen appears to no longer be on the best of terms with James Franco following accusations of sexual misconduct.

In a chat with The Sunday Times, Rogen back pedaled on his earlier statement about continuing to work with Franco, despite the accusations that sullied his name.

"The truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now,” the comic said and added that it wasn’t a coincidence that their personal ties were also affected.

"I don't know if I can define that right now during this interview. I can say it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic,” he said.

Franco was accused by five women of “inappropriate sexually exploitative” behavior back in 2018. The actor has denied the claims.  

Latest News

More From Entertainment