Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come under fire after alleged 'publicity stunt'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced strong backlash over alleged 'publicity stunt' in order to make them 'look good on social media', a royal expert claims.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly came under fire over their bid to earn publicity on social media.

Phil Dampier, author of 'Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words', claimed: "The Queen and Prince Charles made their messages of congratulations to William and Kate on their tenth anniversary in public so why didn’t Harry and Meghan?



This came after a spokesperson for the Sussexes recently confirmed the couple had “privately congratulated” Kate Middleton and Prince William on their 10 year marriage milestone.

The author was reported to have said: 'Instead they [Meghan and Harry] relied on their spokespeople leaking out the fact they sent a message, making it look manipulated and contrived.'



Meanwhile, Piers Morgan has once again taken a swipe at the Duchess by insisting he doesn’t believe her.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been in news since their explosive chat with t US TV host Oprah, do not miss any opportunity to capture the attention with their moves.