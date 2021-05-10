Joe Jonas is celebrating Sophie Turner this Mother’s Day with a special post

Sophie Turner is ringing in her first Mother’s Day as a mum in a special way alongside husband Joe Jonas since they became parents to daughter Willa last year.

The former Disney star turned to his Instagram to commemorate the young mum on her first Mother’s Day with an endearing note and a rare photo of the Game of Thrones actor during her pregnancy.

Joe also celebrated his mother Denise with an adorable photo alongside her.

The singer, 31, wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there and to these two Mums."







