close
Mon May 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 10, 2021

Joe Jonas is celebrating Sophie Turner this Mother’s Day with a special post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 10, 2021
Joe Jonas is celebrating Sophie Turner this Mother’s Day with a special post

Sophie Turner is ringing in her first Mother’s Day as a mum in a special way alongside husband Joe Jonas since they became parents to daughter Willa last year.

The former Disney star turned to his Instagram to commemorate the young mum on her first Mother’s Day with an endearing note and a rare photo of the Game of Thrones actor during her pregnancy.

Joe also celebrated his mother Denise with an adorable photo alongside her.

The singer, 31, wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there and to these two Mums." 



Latest News

More From Entertainment