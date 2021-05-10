Katy Perry celebrates Mother’s Day for the first time as a mom to daughter Daisy

Pop icon Katy Perry is marking Mother’s Day for the first time since she and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove last August.

Turning to her Twitter, the Roar hit maker wrote a touching caption about embracing motherhood as she marked the holiday for the first time since becoming a mother.

"I found everything i was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother's Day," she wrote.

On the other hand, her fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom also paid tribute to the singer as he turned to Instagram with a photoshopped picture of Perry as a mermaid.

He wrote: “Got myself a real catch. Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day.”







