Ben Affleck shares sweet tribute to ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Mother's Day

Ben Affleck shared a sweet message for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids, on Mother's Day: "So happy to share these kids with you."

The 48-year-old actor and Garner, 49, are proud parents of their three sweet children, daughters Violet, 15 and Seraphina, 12, as well as 9-year-old son Sam.



Ben, in his tribute to her ex-sweetheart, wrote: "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

The dashing actor also shares adorable throwback photos of Garner with their children, including a family photo from a past Halloween holiday for which he dressed as the Tin Man.

Ben Affleck has always been very grateful and respectful of her ex Garner, once he shared his feelings to media outlet and said: I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children."

