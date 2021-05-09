Khloé Kardashian pens emotional Mother’s Day tribute to Kris Jenner

Hollywood A-lister Khloé Kardashian recently turned to social media and shared a loving note in tribute to her mother Kris Jenner.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my Queen! You are my heartbeat!!! Without you we are nothing! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for each and everyone of us.”

“You are love in human form. I will never be able to express how much we all love, adore and cherish everything about you But I will try every single day. I love you queen mommy”. (sic)

Check it out below:



