Pak Vs Zim: Nauman Ali scores 97, says he worked a lot on his batting during SA series

Nauman Ali. Photo: File

After scoring 97 during the second day of the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe, Pakistani bowler Nauman Ali says that he had worked a lot on his batting during the South Africa series.

Speaking to the Pakistani cricket's media team, Nauman Ali said that his teammate Abid Ali, with whom he maintained a strong, 169-run partnership to put Pakistan in a dominating position, helped him a lot during the game.

"I am thankful to God that he helped me achieve 97, which was also the highest score of my first-class cricket experience," said Nauman."When I went to the crease, Abid was the one to encourage me and told me to play calmly. He also pointed out my mistakes and helped me stay on the ground longer."

"Our team plan was to play two sessions. After scoring 50, I took a chance and started taking quick runs and became successful," he said.

Nauman said that he worked a lot on his batting skills during the South Africa series, adding that the coaching staff in Zimbabwe also helped him during the camp prior to the start of the series.

Nauman Ali 97 runs comprised of 5 sixes and nine fours as he batted with a strike rate of 93.2 before being stumped off a wide by left-arm spinner Tendai Chisoro. Meanwhile, Abid Ali remained unbeaten at 215.

Pakistan outclassed Zimbabwe on Saturday as the visitors took total control on the second day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club, taking a big step towards sealing a 2-0 series victory.

Zimbabwe were 52 for four at the close in reply to Pakistan's 510 for eight declared, 458 runs behind.