Chrissy Teigen chides Matthew Perry, Ben Affleck over ‘creepy, desperate’ Raya videos

American actors Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry had become the talk of town after their chats with young girls on the dating app Raya came afloat.

They are now getting slammed by supermodel Chrissy Teigen is who also berated the young TikTok stars they were matched with on the dating app.

She turned to Twitter and wrote: "I agree celebs shouldn't be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya but it's tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats.”

To recap, TikTok user Nivine Jay posted a video recently which she captioned: "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram."



The short clip then cut towards Affleck who said: "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

Moreover, another user, Kate Haralson recalled the time she was made to feel uncomfortable by Matthew Perry after she matched with him on Raya, when she was only 19 years old.

She detailed how Perry had insisted on moving their conversation from Raya to FaceTime almost immediately after they were matched.