Hilary Duff reveals why the plug was pulled on adult ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot

Hollywood star Hilary Duff has touched upon the reason why the revival of her TV show, Lizzie McGuire was axed.



Despite a number of fans anxiously waiting for the revival of the iconic 2000s’ show to hit their screens, they were soon given the bad news of the plans of a reboot getting scrapped.

During an interview on The Jess Cagle Show, the former Disney star said: “I think they are really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+, and that doesn’t totally align with, like, where I see Lizzie right now.”

“I’m very protective of her and they’re very protective of her,” she said.

The revival of the kids show on Disney Channel was announced in 2019 but was abandoned last year in December.

The 33-year-old had previously explained how she and original creator Terri Minsky had plans of steering the new show in a more adult direction, something which Disney was not onboard with.

Duff stressed on that once more on The Jess Cagle Show, and said: “The one thing for me was just the way that she could connect with what was going on in people that were watching the show. And so, for me, it only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she’s acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world.”