Victoria Beckham reveals she had a special reason to stay in Miami with David

Victoria Beckham reveled that she made best of lockdown as she spent quality time with kids in Miami during the pandemic to support her husband David Beckham with his work.



Victoria made the decision that she and the kids would stay with her husband so he could work with his MLS soccer side Inter Miami, of which he is a co-owner.

The fashion designer has shared the sweetest moments of her life, saying she was 'happy' to keep her family together during the lockdown when her husband David Beckham had to go to Miami to work at his football club.

The 47-year-old showbiz star and her children made the decision to travel to the American city with David, 46, on Christmas Day.



She, in her talks with Evening Standard editor, said: "He's invested so much in this club. It's been his dream, for as long as he can remember. The fact that he could physically be there, working with the team, working with the players, making the changes that he needed to make, you know, it was an incredible time for him.



Victoria Beckham admitted changing her schedule was tough but it was worth making sacrifices to ensure the family - made up of their four children, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and nine-year-old daughter Harper - were all together.