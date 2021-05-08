close
Fri May 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 8, 2021

George Clooney pretends to be Brad Pitt's diehard fan in hilarious video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 08, 2021

George Clooney appeared to be Brad Pitt’s biggest fan in the new promotional video while  performing a comedy sketch for a fundraiser.

George Clooney performed a comedy sketch for an Omaze fundraiser, which aims to raise money for The Clooney Foundation For Justice. 

The winner of the promotion, which selects a donor randomly, will spend time with Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney at their Lake Como home in Italy. 

After briefly explaining what the winner will receive, the new video shifts and then focuses on Clooney’s obsession with Pitt.

In the video, Clooney is seen in his own bedroom which is decorated from floor to ceiling in Pitt posters. There is also a pillow featuring Pitt’s face that Clooney clutches, which he admits his wife wanted him to throw out.



Latest News

More From Entertainment