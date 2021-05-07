Kate Middleton, Prince William's first video disliked by thousands of people on YouTube

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kate Middleton and Prince William on Wednesday announced to launch their YouTube channel .
The royal couple's first video has been watched by more than two million people on the video sharing website in three days.
Their video has been liked by more than 10,000 people while there were over 9000 people who didn't like their first clip.
Moe than 11,000 people commented on Kate and William's decision to join YouTube.