close
Fri May 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 7, 2021

Kate Middleton, Prince William's first video disliked by thousands of people on YouTube

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 07, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William on Wednesday announced to launch  their YouTube channel .

The royal couple's first video has been watched by more than two million people on the video sharing website in three days.

Their video has been liked by more than 10,000 people while there were over 9000 people who didn't like their first clip.

Moe than 11,000 people commented on Kate and William's decision to join YouTube.

Latest News

More From Entertainment