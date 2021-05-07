'Dirilis:Ertugrul' Urdu: Season four premiers in Pakistan

"Dirilis:Ertugrul", the Turkish TV series , has entered season fourth on Pakistan Television which is airing on Pakistan Television.

The historical TV series is being aired on the state-run TV with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The fourth season sees Ertugrul facing new threats after killing Ural Bey in the third season.

At the beginning of the fourth season, it is believed that Ertuğrul is dead despite the truth being that he is actually captured by some slave traders.

In the same season, Emir Sadettin convinces Dündar, Ertuğrul's brother and the new Kayı Bey, into selling Hanlı Pazar and moving back to Gündoğdu's tribe.