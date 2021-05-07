Gwyneth Paltrow touches on the plight of moms ‘doing their best’

Gwyneth Paltrow recently shed light on her thoughts regarding motherhood and admitted that the role should be judgment free since everyone is “doing their best.”

During her most recent interview on the Couch Conversations YouTube page Paltrow made it clear that paramount for fellow moms to “not to judge other mothers in their process and their decisions. We have to be supportive of each other.”

"I think there's this tendency sometimes,” where people feel the need to ask you’re ‘doing sleep training, are you not?' People get so triggered and so opinionated and I think it's so important to understand that all moms are doing their best. Advice, while it can be wonderful if someone asks you for it, it's different than judgment."



"I think sometimes it's the motherly instinct in us that we want to help. We want to tell someone how we did things, or how they could do things, but like you say we all have our own ways of how we mother our kids, and that's what makes us all uniquely us."