Justin Bieber announces rescheduled tour dates for ‘Justice’
Fri, May 07, 2021
Renowned singer and songwriter Justin Bieber has finally announced the official dates for his Justice world tour.
For those unversed, the tour was previously slated for this summer but given recent covid-19 updates, the performances are set to begin from Feburary 18th 2022 at San Diego, California with stops all around the United States including Canada by June 24th 2022.
Other cities include Las Vegas February 20th, Tacoma February 26th, San Jose February 28th, Portland March 11th, Salt Lake City March 13th, Atlanta March 22nd etc.
The official list includes:
February 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
February 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
February 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
February 23 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
February 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
March 2 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
March 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
March 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
March 11 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
March 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena
March 16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
March 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
April 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 6 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***
April 9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center***
April 13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
April 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center***
April 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse***
April 24 – DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena***
April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center***
April 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
May 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 10 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
June 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater