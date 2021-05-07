Justin Bieber announces rescheduled tour dates for ‘Justice’

Renowned singer and songwriter Justin Bieber has finally announced the official dates for his Justice world tour.

For those unversed, the tour was previously slated for this summer but given recent covid-19 updates, the performances are set to begin from Feburary 18th 2022 at San Diego, California with stops all around the United States including Canada by June 24th 2022.

Other cities include Las Vegas February 20th, Tacoma February 26th, San Jose February 28th, Portland March 11th, Salt Lake City March 13th, Atlanta March 22nd etc.







The official list includes: