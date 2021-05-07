close
Fri May 07, 2021
Justin Bieber announces rescheduled tour dates for 'Justice'

Renowned singer and songwriter Justin Bieber has finally announced the official dates for his Justice world tour.

For those unversed, the tour was previously slated for this summer but given recent covid-19 updates, the performances are set to begin from Feburary 18th 2022 at San Diego, California with stops all around the United States including Canada by June 24th 2022.

Other cities include Las Vegas February 20th, Tacoma February 26th, San Jose February 28th, Portland March 11th, Salt Lake City March 13th, Atlanta March 22nd etc.


The official list includes:

  • February 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
  • February 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
  • February 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
  • February 23 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
  • February 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
  • February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
  • March 2 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
  • March 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
  • March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
  • March 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
  • March 11 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
  • March 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena
  • March 16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
  • March 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
  • March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
  • March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
  • March 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
  • March 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
  • March 29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
  • March 31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
  • April 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
  • April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
  • April 6 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
  • April 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***
  • April 9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
  • April 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center***
  • April 13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
  • April 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center***
  • April 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse***
  • April 24 – DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena***
  • April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
  • April 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center***
  • April 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
  • May 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
  • May 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
  • May 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
  • May 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
  • May 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
  • May 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
  • May 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
  • May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
  • May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
  • June 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
  • June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
  • June 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
  • June 10 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
  • June 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
  • June 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
  • June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
  • June 18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
  • June 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
  • June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

