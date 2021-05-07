Prince William's pricey gift to Kate Middleton costs $12,000

Prince William’s anniversary gift to Kate Middleton left onlookers shocked at the tear-jerking price.

Royally Obsessed hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito speculated that the Duke of Cambridge gave his wife a piece of jewelry to mark the 10-year occasion.

Apparently Kate was gifted a $12,000 necklace which shocked the hosts.

Roberta told listeners: "Did we all notice the necklace? I read up on it.

"It was in a star shape, and was $12,000!

"I thought it might be an anniversary gift.

"People were saying that she had the earrings last year."

She continued: "The earrings are also like $30,000, which is wild.

"So I'm a little confused by that.

"They're the Daisy Heritage earrings from Asprey, London.

"She had them last year in March."

Rachel added: "Some people thought she had the necklace the whole time, and she would have had the set.

"But I think William did something sweet and completed the set for her for their anniversary.

"That would be really nice and sweet."