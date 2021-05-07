Netflix series creates buzz with reenactment of Beyonce meeting with Selena

American pop titan Beyonce's increasing fan following has caused Netflix to attract increased viewership for the second season of Selena: The Series which the streamer released on May 4. The highlight of the series is Queen Bey's meeting with the then pop sensation Selena.

The 39-year-old singer had disclosed in an MTV interview that Selena has been a great influence on her from the beginning of her career.



Her fans are treated to a cute run-in between her and the Tejano star in episode six, titled “Los Más Bello” (which translated to “The Most Beautiful”). The young Beyonce played by actress and singer Giovanna Bush catches sight of singing sensation Selena portrayed by Christian Serratos in a mall’s parking lot.

However, the young Beyonce seems scared to talk to Selena. “You’re a singer too, tell her,” Beyoncé’s mother tells her.

"Beyoncé Knowles, you better learn not to be afraid of people if you ever wanna be famous too,” her mother says.

The clip has Beyonce's music fans talking. “Adding the moment Beyoncé and Selena crossed paths in the series was cute. A lot of folks don’t understand the influence Selena had on us Texans. Spanish speaking or not. We loved her,” a fan said.

“Exactly! It was cute and it was meaningful. A future star (Beyonce) seeing a woman (Selena) who would go on to inspire other future stars in one way shape or form. She might not have been a HUGE influence on Beyonce's career, but she did help her, as she said in an interview,” another commenter said.

Houston-born Beyoncé also talked about this iconic meeting. "I did actually meet Selena in The Galleria mall in Houston, but I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity and I just saw her and said, 'Hello' and kept it moving," Beyoncé said in 2007.

"Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio and I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation. ... I think she is a legend and I admire her. And she was so talented, so I'm very happy that even though she didn't know who I was, I'm still so excited that I got that opportunity.”

The series focuses on the Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla’s rise to fame. Watch the Netflix series trailer here:



