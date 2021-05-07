Justin Bieber unveils new dates for Justice World Tour 2022

Justin Bieber has announced his rescheduled world tour dates. The tour, which was to kick off this summer, is being moved to 2022.



Days after it was reported that the pop star's fast-looming 2021 tour would be bumped into next year, Justin Bieber has made it official and announced that his run of arena shows will now begin in San Diego on February 18, 2022.



The Justice World Tour 2022 is adding seven new arena shows to total 52-dates. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on Friday, February 18, 2022 and wraps up in North America in Milwaukee at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24, 2022.

New arena stops include Austin, Jacksonville and Indianapolis. The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto and many more.

It’s the second time the tour has been rescheduled, since it was originally supposed to kick off in 2020, before the pandemic intervened. Tickets for the concerts bumped back from 2020 and 2021 will be honored, and the seven added shows will go on sale some time later in May.

The tour has now been redubbed “the Justice World Tour 2022,” in honor of the fact that justin Bieber will now be touring behind this year’s hit “Justice” album:

Justin Bieber expressed his excitement about the tour as he said: "We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet. I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."