Ed Sheeran strikes sponsorship deal with English football club

Ed Sheeran has struck a sponsorship deal with English football club Ipswich Town.

The club hopes the deal will make them the “A Team” with the ginger-haired crooner’s fans.

According to Reuters, the one season deal with Sheeran, who lives near Ipswich and is a fan of the team, will see a logo featuring mathematical symbols (plus, minus, equals, divide, multiply) and the word TOUR, on the club’s blue shirts.



The symbols refer to Sheeran album titles and while the singer has not explained the logo, it may be part of a promotion for an upcoming tour.

"All will be revealed in time," Sheeran, 30, told the Suffolk club's website here. “The Football Club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support.

“I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again,” he added.