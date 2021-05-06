NA-249 by-poll: PML-N's Miftah Ismail requests ECP to stop vote recount

PML-N’s Miftah Ismail. File photo

KARACHI: PML-N’s Miftah Ismail on Thursday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop the vote recount in the NA-249 by-poll, claiming irregularities in the process.

In his plea to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the PML-N leader stated that the Returning Officer is not showing them the unused ballot papers and counter files are not being checked.

“Only valid and lost votes are being counted.”

He asked the CEC to stop the recount process and till RO is given the necessary instructions

Vote recount to continue despite boycott

Earlier, the ECP said the vote recounting in the NA-249 constituency will continue despite a boycott by major political parties.

The ECP has clarified that according to the chief election commissioner's order issued on the PML-N’s petition, the commission is bound to recount only the votes that were polled and rejected.

“Despite the boycott, the recount process will be completed as per the order,” the ECP officials said.

He added that political parties were demanding data that was not possible to retrieve.

All parties, except the PPP, have boycotted the recounting process, alleging that the polling bags were not sealed when brought for the recount and that officials refused to provide Form 45 and Form 46.

The vote recount hit a snag on Thursday when the candidates objected to the unsealed bags and came out of the DRO's office in protest.

While talking to the media, PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail said the officials are not providing them Form 46 despite multiple requests.

“When they brought the first bag, it was not sealed and on our complaint, they said it might have fallen somewhere. Only PPP’s candidate is sitting inside.”

“Is this Hitler's Germany?” he asked, adding that the party would again approach the ECP.

The PML-N leader also said they are not allowed to review signatures and count unused ballots.

‘Worst election in Karachi’s history’

Meanwhile, PTI candidate Amjad said the rights of the people of NA-249 have been stolen.

“This was the worst election in Karachi’s history where people's mandate was stolen," he said.

He appealed to the Election Commission for justice.

The PTI leader said he had submitted the boycott application.

“95% of the presiding officers were from the education department,” he alleged.

'Our contest was with TLP'

On the other hand, PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel has accused the ECP of being partisan and said defeat has become the destiny of the PML-N.

“Our contest was with the TLP. All parties, including the independent candidates, are inside [the returning officer's office] except for candidates of four parties.”

He further added that there’s no role of Form 45 and Form 46 in the recount. “They are just making excuses after losing the election.”