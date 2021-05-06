close
Wed May 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2021

Rose Byrne gives waves a new rise with her sizzling appearance at a beach

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 06, 2021

Rose Byrne soared the temperature as he showed off her  incredible physique  during her   appearance  with partner Bobby Cannavale  at a beach in Australia.

 The couple enjoyed their  newfound freedom in style on Monday as they left the hotel after completing the  period  of  quarantine in Sydney.

The Bridesmaids actress showed off her stunning  physique in a vibrant purple and red patterned bikini with high-cut briefs and a bandeau-style top.

Rose, 41, left her brunette hair loose around her shoulders, and appeared to go makeup free for the outing.

The steadfast pair enjoyed a day at the beach in Sydney, on what was also Bobby's 51st birthday. 

Rose and Bobby recently completed 14 days of hotel quarantine with their two young sons, Rafa, three and Rocco, five after flying in from the US  along.

