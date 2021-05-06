Rose Byrne gives waves a new rise with her sizzling appearance at a beach

Rose Byrne soared the temperature as he showed off her incredible physique during her appearance with partner Bobby Cannavale at a beach in Australia.



The couple enjoyed their newfound freedom in style on Monday as they left the hotel after completing the period of quarantine in Sydney.

The Bridesmaids actress showed off her stunning physique in a vibrant purple and red patterned bikini with high-cut briefs and a bandeau-style top.



Rose, 41, left her brunette hair loose around her shoulders, and appeared to go makeup free for the outing.

The steadfast pair enjoyed a day at the beach in Sydney, on what was also Bobby's 51st birthday.



Rose and Bobby recently completed 14 days of hotel quarantine with their two young sons, Rafa, three and Rocco, five after flying in from the US along.