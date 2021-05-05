Piers Morgan calls out Meghan Markle for ‘attacking the institution of the Monarchy’

Piers Morgan recently bashed Meghan Markle for her repeated attacks against “the institution of the Monarchy” as well as “everything it stands for.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter called the former royal out on her alleged ‘hogwash’ in a piece for the Daily Mail and claimed that she "repeatedly attacked the institution of the Monarchy and everything it stands for."

Piers also added, "Yes, she continues to cynically exploit her royal titles because she knows that's the only reason anyone is paying her vast sums of money to spew her uniquely unctuous brand of pious hectoring gibberish in Netflix documentaries, Spotify podcasts or children's books."