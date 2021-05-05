Gen Bajwa calls for greater 'military to military cooperation' between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa with Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily in Riyadh. Photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday called for more "military to military cooperation" between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

"COAS emphasised the need to further enhance military-to-military cooperation between the two Armed Forces and said that Pakistan-KSA cooperation will have a positive impact on peace and security in the region," said ISPR in a statement issued after Gen Bajwa's meeting with Saudi armed forces Chief of General Staff (CGS), General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily in Riyadh.



The military's media wing said that the two officials discussed "matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process, defence and security and military to military cooperation".

The Saudi CGS thanked Gen Bajwa for his sentiments and assured the Pakistani army chief of Riyadh's "full cooperation and support in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability".

Gen Bajwa had arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit on Tuesday and is scheduled to meet the kingdom’s civil-military leadership.