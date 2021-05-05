Big Hit Labels show off Jimin’s big debut directing Jungkook on set

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Big Hit Labels recently came forward with a new upload that highlighted Jimin and Jungkook’s relationship.
The video was dropped on the Bangtan Bomb YouTube channel and shows off just how creative the boys can be on set.
The clip shows off an entire room fitted with green screen and professional lighting.