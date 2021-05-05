Jennifer Aniston asks fans to help India fight horrific COVID surge

Jennifer Aniston reached out to her fans pleading them to lend support to India

Jennifer Aniston is using her voice to reach out to her fans and urge them to help India fight coronavirus.

As the novel disease wreaked havoc in the country, an increasing number of Hollywood celebrities are stepping up to provide hope and support.

Amongst them is Aniston who took to her Instagram Stories, sharing several messages for her fans.

Her first story read, "A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days."

In her second story, she said that Americares "is raising money for immediate relief aid for India" and also shared details. In her third story, she said, "You don't have to donate to help - spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness."

Earlier Shawn Mendes urged his fans to lend support to India. In a video, Shawn had said, "If you've ever been touched by India's culture or India's people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help."

