Prince William's kids will drift towards Archie when they grow up, claims expert

Ingrid Seward said the cousins will grow close in the later stages of their life

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids, George and Charlotte, will naturally gravitate towards their cousin Archie, who is living in the US with parents Harry and Meghan.



According to royal author Ingrid Seward, the cousins will grow close in the later stages of their life.



Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed; A Man of his Century, told the Express: "I am sure Diana would have wanted her sons' offspring to be friends as she would have known how difficult it is to form friendships outside the family as people cannot be trusted not to let some indiscretion slip out.



"How cool to have a Californian cousin who is going to be such a dude as Archie," she added.

"So they may not have the childhood bond, which they really don’t need as they have lots of little friends, but they will really appreciate Archie later on in their lives," Seward further said.