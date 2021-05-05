close
Wed May 05, 2021
Entertainment

May 5, 2021

Pink elated to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards 2021

Apart from receiving the huge honour at the ceremony, Pink will be giving a special performance

Famed US singer Pink is all set to be honoured with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on May 23.

The pop icon is over the moon to be able to bag such a huge honour. 

"As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world," Pink said.

She told People magazine via a press release, "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom!"

"I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder," Pink added. "It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

Apart from receiving the huge honour at the ceremony, the singer will be giving a special performance. This will mark her first performance since 2016 when she performed her hit Just Like Fire.

For the unversed, Pink is the only tenth person to be bestowed the award.

Earlier, singers like Mariah Carey, Céline Dion, Prince and Jennifer Lopez have been the recipient of the Icon Award. 

