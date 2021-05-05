Piers Morgan reignites feud with Meghan Markle as he attacks her new book as 'ludicrously inappropriate'

Piers Morgan does not seem to show mercy on Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle as he once again took aim at her, accusing the Duchess of Sussex of 'gargantuan hypocrisy' for authoring book about the bond between father and child.



The former 'Good Morning Britain' presenter, who misses no opportunity to take a jibe at Prince Harry's sweetheart, decried Meghan for writing children’s book The Bench, which was inspired by her husband Prince Harry’s relationship with their son Archie.

The book, which is set to be published in June, began as a poem that the Duchess penned for her husband on the first Father’s Day following Archie’s birth.

However, Morgan, in his Daily Mail column hit out at the former 'Suits' star as he wrote. “Lest we forget. Ms Markle has ruthlessly disowned her father Thomas and refuses to have anything to do with him despite the fact they now live just 70 miles from each other. "

He went on to pen: "She is also reported to have disowned every other Markle, none of whom were invited to her wedding. This doesn’t seem like someone overly keen to operate ‘an inclusive lens’ to me. In fact, it seems a singularly EX-clusive lens."

Morgan, in his article, also lashed out at Prince Harry, claiming that during Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March the Duke "trashed his father Prince Charles" by "moaning about how Daddy had stopped taking his calls or giving him cash."

