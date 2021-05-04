close
Tue May 04, 2021
May 4, 2021

Snoop Dogg asks fans to pray for his mother

Tue, May 04, 2021

Rapper Snoop Dogg  on Monday took to Instagram to request his fans to pray for his mother.

Snoop shared a picture of his mom with a caption that read,  "Sending special prayers out for my mom this morning y’all pray for her and me."

He did not share whether his mother is unwell.

In another Instagram post, the rapper  paid tribute to late DMX who died last month.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the famous Snoop Dogg wrote he misses DMX. He shared the image with multiple emojis to pay tribute to DMX.

Rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died at age 50, after the musician was hospitalized for what reports said was a heart attack during a drug overdose.

