Netflix movie Monster to release on Friday

"Monster", a Netflix film about a Black teenager on trial, will release globally on Friday.

The drama follows 17-year-old Steve Harmon, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., who insists he is innocent after he is arrested for his alleged part in a fatal robbery at a bodega in Harlem, New York.



The film is based on a 1999 novel by Walter Dean Myers and also stars Jennifer Ehle and rapper A$AP Rocky.

“It is right on time and it’s so necessary. I don’t think it would have had a more important impact than it will coming out now,” said Jennifer Hudson, the Oscar-winning actress who plays the central character’s mother.

