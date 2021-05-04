Check out Adam Sandler's hilarious response to viral restaurant video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Adam Sandler gave a hilarious answer to a viral video which showed the star’s mature response when his trip to a restaurant did not go as planned.
In the video the hostess Dayanna Rodas could be seen telling the Grown Ups star that there was a 30-minute wait which prompted the star to walk out rather than use his celebrity card to get a seat inside.
Taking to Twitter he humourously said of the video: "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes.”
Dayanna had taken to TikTok to post a video about how she had failed to recognise the star.
In the short clip she used a clown filter to mock her own shortcoming causing the video to go viral and prompting the star to give his hilarious response.