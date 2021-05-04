Princess Diana was ‘stranded’ and ‘humiliated’ by Charles at an event for Camilla

Princess Diana and Prince Charles had a marriage that was turbulent and full of chaos from the very start.



The cause of most of the tensions were the Prince of Wales’ anger issues and relations with ex-girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles played a big hand in causing matrimonial woes between him and the late People’s Princess—who often became a victim of humiliation at the hands of her husband.

An earlier report by Vanity Fair revealed how the late Princess of Wales was left humiliated in 1993 during an event that was also attended by Charles’ then-mistress, Camilla.

“Earlier in the year, the royal family gathered for a reception aboard the royal yacht, H.M.Y. Britannia, moored on the Thames. As they formally departed, Charles spotted Camilla in the watching crowd,” stated the report.

VF detailed how Charles embraced Camilla while Diana was standing nearby.

“In front of an astonished throng, he quit the royal parade to go and greet her, complete with warm embrace, leaving Diana stranded amid royal protocol, publicly humiliated,” the outlet reported.