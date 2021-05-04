Pink says her COVID battle was ‘so scary’ she didn’t think she would survive

Pink further revealed that there came a point during her illness when she 'thought it was over for us'

Pop icon Pink is reflecting on her terrifying COVID-19 ordeal, saying the battle was so bad that almost didn't survive.

The Perfect hit maker, 41, had tested positive for the infectious disease along with her four-year-old son Jameson Moon back in April 2020.

In an interview with Mark Wright of Heart Radio show, she said: "It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will.”

The singer further revealed that there came a point during her illness when she “thought it was over for us,” referring to herself and her son.

Pink's husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow Sage were spared from the virus.

Talking about her daughter, she said: "I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I love her’.”

"It was really really scary and really bad. As a parent, you think, 'What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world?'” she said.

“'And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?'” she added.

In May 2020, right before Mother’s Day, the singer penned an essay for NBC News and detailed her diagnosis as well as recovery.

"Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” she had written.

"Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next,” she added.







