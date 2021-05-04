Pak vs Zim: Pakistan to begin training for second Test from today

Pakistan players after winning first Test against Zimbabwe.

The Pakistan cricket team will begin training for their second Test match against Zimbabwe today (Tuesday) after winning the first match emphatically a few days ago.

Since the first Test match ended in three days, the Men in Green had ample time to rest completely for two whole days.

The second Test match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take place on May 7. The green shirts already lead the Test series 1-0.

Pak vs Zim: Hasan Ali's five-wicket haul helps Pakistan demolish Zimbabwe in first Test

Fast bowler Hasan Ali's five wicket haul on Saturday guided Pakistan to an innings victory over the Zimbabwe in the first Test played at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 134 on day 3 in second innings leading to victory for Pakistan by an innings and 116 runs.

At lunch on day 3, Zimbabwe openers lived dangerously to reach 36-0 in their second innings after Pakistan gained a big 250-run lead in the first Test in Harare on Saturday.

Kevin Kasuza was unbeaten on 21 and Tarisai Musakanda was batting on 14 with Zimbabwe still requiring a further 214 runs to avoid an innings defeat with all 10 wickets intact.

However, after their return, Pakistani bowlers’ skilful bowling in the second innings wiped out the top five of the home team including Zimbabwe captain Brendon Taylor.

In the final session of the day, it was just a matter of time till the Pakistani bowlers skittled the rest of the chevrons.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali ended the day with career best figures of 5 for 36 in 12.2 overs. Hasan, who completed 50 Test wickets during the game, was also named player of the match.