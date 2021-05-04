close
May 4, 2021

What is PCB's new parental support policy?

Sports

Sports Desk
Tue, May 04, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board introduced on Tuesday its parental support policy for cricketers.

The  idea is  to "motivate and champion professional cricketers in their journey to parenthood," says PCB.

In a detailed statement, the PCB gave a breakdown of what the policy is and  the benefits it includes.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said it is appropriate to have a player-friendly parental support policy so professional cricketers can feel supported during an important stage in their lives, without worrying about their careers.

He said PCB has a "duty of care" towards its cricketers.

The PCB official hoped that the policy will encourage more participation by women and girls in cricket.

“To have this policy for our women cricketers was even more significant. Women play a pivotal role in the development of a society and our women cricketers have brought us laurels and recognition at the world stage," Khan said.

Here is a breakdown of the policy:

  • Women cricketers can transfer to a non-playing role until their maternity leave starts leading up to the time the baby is born.
  • They can take up to 12 months of paid maternity leave and will be guaranteed a contract extension for the following year, in line with their existing contractual arrangements.
  • After maternity leave, the player will be reintegrated into cricketing activities and provided adequate medical and physical support.
  • PCB will allow a woman player to travel for tours with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child, with the travel and accommodation costs to be shared equally.
  • Men cricketers, who are expectant or new fathers, will be entitled to up to 30 days of fully paid leave, which will need to be taken within 56 days of the birth of their child.

