What is PCB's new parental support policy?

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board introduced on Tuesday its parental support policy for cricketers.



The idea is to "motivate and champion professional cricketers in their journey to parenthood," says PCB.

In a detailed statement, the PCB gave a breakdown of what the policy is and the benefits it includes.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said it is appropriate to have a player-friendly parental support policy so professional cricketers can feel supported during an important stage in their lives, without worrying about their careers.

He said PCB has a "duty of care" towards its cricketers.

The PCB official hoped that the policy will encourage more participation by women and girls in cricket.

“To have this policy for our women cricketers was even more significant. Women play a pivotal role in the development of a society and our women cricketers have brought us laurels and recognition at the world stage," Khan said.

Here is a breakdown of the policy: